Mick Jagger Tells Fans He's Feeling "Much Better" After Heart Procedure

Rolling Stones singer Mick Jagger updated fans on his health Friday, one day after undergoing a heart valve replacement procedure in New York.

The 75-year-old rock legend is expected to make a full recovery and he took to Facebook to tell fans how much he appreciates their support. "Thank you everyone for all your messages of support, I'm feeling much better now and on the mend," he wrote. "And also a huge thank you to all the hospital staff for doing a superb job."

The Stones announced last week that they were rescheduling their North American No Filter Tour so that Jagger could have the procedure. Originally slated to begin in April, the tour will now begin in July with new dates to be announced in the coming weeks. Jagger will need to rest after completing the transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR), sources say. The minimally invasive procedure allows Jagger to avoid major surgery — doctors are able to repair the heart valve using a a catheter that accesses a major artery without opening his chest.

While the recovery time for the procedure is much shorter than surgery, Jagger must rest for four to five days so that the artery can heal without any severe bleeding issues. He could be up and moving in a few days, but will need some additional recovery time before returning to the stage.

The Stones are expected to make up nearly all the dates on their No Filter Tour, but won't be performing at Jazz Fest in New Orleans this year as previously planned. Earlier today, festival officials announced that Fleetwood Mac would be taking the band's place.

This article was originally published by Billboard.