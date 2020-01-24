Mick Jagger Sets Podcast Deal With Warner Bros. Digital Networks

The Rolling Stones frontman is part of a group that will produce original narrative podcasts for the studio.

Mick Jagger is getting into podcasting.

The Rolling Stones singer has partnered with Warner Bros. Digital Networks to produce a series of original narrative podcasts. The studio has signed a first-look deal with Rainy Day Podcasts, a company formed by Jagger, his Jagged Films partner Victoria Pearman, producer Steve Bing (The Polar Express) and Oscar-nominated writer Josh Olson (A History of Violence).

Under the deal, Rainy Day will develop up to seven original podcasts, with formats ranging from scripted narratives to docuseries to talk and discussion. Rainy Day has set production deals with Allison Anders (Grace of My Heart, Gas Food Lodging), John Brancato (Terminator Salvation, The Game) and Zack Stentz (X-Men: First Class).

"Everything starts with the word," Jagger, Pearman, Bing and Olson said in a statement. "We’re very excited to be working with Warner Bros. to create an environment where the best writers are free to pursue their passion projects with maximum creative freedom."

Warner Bros. Digital Networks will manage the business and strategy related to the deal with Rainy Day. Warner Bros. Television Group's digital arm, Blue Ribbon Content, will oversee creative relationships, and Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution will handle distribution and sales of the finished podcasts.

"Storytelling is at the core of everything we do at Warner Bros., and we look forward to expanding that mission to the world of original narrative podcasts," said Robert Steele, senior vp business strategy and operations at WB Digital Networks. "We are extremely excited about this partnership with the Rainy Day team, a talented group of storytellers with an incredible track record of creating projects of the highest quality across multiple platforms."

Jagger and Pearman formed Jagged Films in 1995. The company's productions include the HBO series Vinyl, feature films Get On Up, the 2008 remake of The Women and Enigma, and Martin Scorsese's Rolling Stones documentary Shine a Light.