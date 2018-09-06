Mick Jagger to Star in Thriller 'The Burnt Orange Heresy'

Claes Bang and Elizabeth Debicki also will star in the movie from Giuseppe Capotondi.

Mick Jagger is set to star in the art world thriller The Burnt Orange Heresy.

The Rolling Stones frontman will join Claes Bang and Elizabeth Debicki in the movie from director Giuseppe Capotondi.

Jagger has been cast as Joseph Cassidy, an English art dealer and collector and patron of Jerome Debney, the reclusive J.D. Salinger of the art world.

Set in present-day Italy, The Burnt Orange Heresy follows art critic James Figueras (Bang) and American tourist Hollis (Debicki) as they travel to Cassidy’s lavish and opulent Lake Como estate. While there, Cassidy offers James a seductive deal: In exchange for a career-transformative introduction to Debney, he must steal a new masterpiece from the artist’s studio for Cassidy’s personal collection. As the couple spends time with the legendary Debney, they start to realize that nothing about the artist and their mission is what it seems.

David Zander of MJZ, William Horberg of Wonderful Films and David Lancaster of Rumble Films will produce the movie, which is set to begin production later this month in Italy.

Jagger is repped by CAA.