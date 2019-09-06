Toronto: Mickey Rourke Joins Bella Thorne in 'Girl' Revenge Thriller (Exclusive)

Double Dutch International is shopping writer-director Chad Faust's feature directorial debut at the Toronto Film Festival.

Mickey Rourke is joining The Duff star Bella Thorne in Girl, a revenge thriller from writer-director Chad Faust.

Thorne will portray a young woman who returns to her small hometown intent on killing her abusive father, only to discover someone else has gotten to him first. As she searches for answers, she uncovers a family legacy more dangerous than imagined. Rourke plays the local sheriff.

Rourke, the Oscar-nominated actor (The Wrestler) also known for his roles in such films as 9 1/2 weeks, Angel Heart and Sin City, appeared recently in the dramedy Ashby and in the indie boxing tale Tiger.

Girl marks Faust’s feature directorial debut after he wrote and helmed the short films Baby Bleed and Oh God. The thriller is set to start shooting Sept. 19 in northern Ontario.

Double Dutch International began shopping Girl to international buyers in Berlin and will continue sales at the Toronto Film Festival. CAA Finance is handling a U.S. sale.

Thomas Michael, Shayne Putzlocher and Sara Shaak are producing, and Lee Nelson, David Tish and Jason Moring are executive producing.

Anamorphic Media is financing the production. Double Dutch International's TIFF slate includes The Doorman, starring Ruby Rose and Jean Reno, and The Virtuoso, starring Anthony Hopkins.

Rourke is repped by Framework Entertainment and APA.