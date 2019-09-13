Microsoft and Apple Join Academy Software Foundation

"Filmmakers everywhere use Apple products...we look forward to working with them to ensure that our open source projects run well on Apple software platforms," said David Morin, executive director of the Academy Software Foundation.

The Academy Software Foundation announced Friday that Apple and Microsoft have both joined as Premier Members.

The move comes as a collaborative effort to advance open source software development in the motion picture and media industries.

David Morin, executive director of the Academy Software Foundation, shared a statement on Microsoft being welcomed into the academy. "Studios and vendors across the motion picture industry have come together in support of the Academy Software Foundation, and their commitment has fueled our growth," Morin said. "We are pleased to welcome Microsoft to the Academy Software Foundation. Their membership helps us hit a significant milestone as we surpass $1M in annual funding, a solid financial base that we will use to support our open source projects, the software engineers that develop them, and the open source community in general."

"At Microsoft, our mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more, and it’s this mission that drives our commitment to open source," said Tad Brockway, corporate vp, Azure Storage, Media and Edge, Microsoft Corp. "We’re excited to become a member of the Academy Software Foundation and work together with the industry’s open source community to bring the latest cloud technologies to the Foundation and its projects."

As for multinational technology company Apple, Morin shared in a statement, "Filmmakers everywhere use Apple products. We are delighted to welcome Apple as a new member, and we look forward to working with them to ensure that our open source projects run well on Apple software platforms."

"To support the continued growth of open source software across our industry, we have the privilege of providing developers with tools that make it easier to contribute code and participate in the community," said Rob Bredow, executive creative director and head of Industrial Light & Magic, and governing board chair of Academy Software Foundation. "One of these tools is the Academy Software Foundation’s Continuous Integration (CI) build infrastructure, which streamlines development for build and runtime environments. With Apple as a new member, we hope to work with them to improve support for Apple platforms, which will continue to democratize open source software development."

The Academy Software Foundation was launched in August 2018 by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and the Linux Foundation. It offers a neutral forum for open source software developers to share resources and collaborate on technologies for image creation, visual effects, animation and sound.