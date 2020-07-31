Microsoft Said to Be Exploring TikTok Acquisition

The app, which has been downloaded more than 2 billion times around the world, is facing scrutiny in the U.S. over its Chinese ownership.

Microsoft is said to be exploring an acquisition of TikTok as the social video app faces increased scrutiny in the U.S. over its Chinese ownership.

Reports in both The New York Times and Bloomberg confirmed an earlier Fox Business story that the Washington-based tech giant was in talks to buy TikTok, which with over 2 billion global downloads has become one of the fastest-growing social media platforms.

Another scenario, first reported by The Information, would involve the U.S. investors in TikTok's owner, ByteDance, acquiring the app.

A spokeswoman for TikTok declined to comment, adding via a statement, "We are confident in the long-term success of TikTok. Hundreds of millions of people come to TikTok for entertainment and connection, including our community of creators and artists who are building livelihoods from the platform. We’re motivated by their passion and creativity, and committed to protecting their privacy and safety as we continue working to bring joy to families and meaningful careers to those who create on our platform." A representative for Microsoft declined to comment.

TikTok is owned by Beijing-based conglomerate ByteDance, and its Chinese ties have sparked growing concern over how it handles user data. Earlier in the day, Bloomberg reported that President Donald Trump was preparing to order ByteDance to divest its U.S. TikTok business.

Later Friday evening, Trump said he would take action as soon as Saturday to ban the app. He made the announcement to reporters Friday on Air Force One as he returned from Florida. "As far as TikTok is concerned, we’re banning them from the United States," Trump said.

TikTok has attempted to allay concerns by storing data from American users in the U.S. and Singapore. Earlier this year, it appointed Disney veteran Kevin Mayer as CEO based out of its U.S. headquarters in Los Angeles.

Launched in China in 2016 as Douyin, TikTok came to the U.S. in 2018 after its acquisition of competitor Musical.ly. Since then, its growth has exploded. Users, many of them young, socially savvy people who use Instagram and Snapchat, are attracted to its infinite scroll of personalized videos and the ease of shooting and posting video clips. TikTok's powerful algorithm can mint stars overnight and has been behind the rise of talent like Charli D'Amelio and Addison Rae.

