Microsoft Unveils Next-Gen Console at Game Awards

Head of Xbox Phil Spencer described the platform as the "fastest, most powerful" system that Microsoft has released.

During Thursday's sixth annual Game Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, Microsoft unveiled its new platform: the Xbox Series X.

Taking the stage, Phil Spencer, the head of Xbox, said, "For 18 years and three generations, we've designed Xbox consoles to fuel your dreams. Xbox Series X will lead us into the future of gaming."

He described the system as the "fastest, most powerful" platform from Microsoft yet and noted that developers around the world are currently building games for the platform.

"What you are about to see was all built in-engine to take full advantage of Xbox Series X," Spencer said.

He then premiered the trailer for a new game in development from game studio Ninja Theory.

The trailer featured severed limbs hanging from posts and a cult-like gathering of individuals wearing tree masks while violently chanting. Glowing glyphs appeared on the ground as a monster awakened before the game was revealed to be a sequel to 2017’s Senua’s Sacrifice.

The console will be released in the holiday season of 2020.