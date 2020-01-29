Microsoft's Gaming Revenue Takes Big Dive

The 21 percent revenue dip was attributed largely to decreases in Xbox console sales.

Revenue from Microsoft's gaming division dropped $905 million (21 percent) over its most recent fiscal quarter when compared to the same period the year before, the company reported on Wednesday.

The company cited decreased hardware sales and decreased sales prices for its family of Xbox consoles. Revenue for Xbox hardware decreased 43 percent year-over-year, due in large part to the late life cycle of the Xbox One console, which debuted in 2013, and the advent of the Xbox Series X next-gen console due out this holiday season.

Xbox content and services revenue also decreased significantly over the quarter, down $295 million (11 percent) year-over-year. Microsoft cited a high over the same quarter last year that was attributed "primarily from a third-party title," a reference to Epic Games' blockbuster battle royale title Fortnite, which earned a record-high $2.4 billion in 2018 before dipping slightly in 2019 to $1.8 billion.

It wasn't all rainclouds for Xbox, however, as Microsoft did note a growth in subscriptions, such as Xbox Live, which the company revealed has over 65 million monthly active users as of November. During a call on Wednesday afternoon, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella revealed that the company set a new record for monthly active users on Xbox Live over the quarter, but did not reveal the exact number.

Overall, Microsoft's revenue was up 14 percent year-over-year to $36.9 billion in Q2, with a net income of $11.6 billion, up 35 percent.