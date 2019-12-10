Microsoft's Mixer Platform Silent Over Popular Streamer's "Registered Sex Offender" Comments

Verified and partner level streamer HarrisonJr shared a picture of himself last week in a since-deleted tweet with the caption, "Come watch a registered sex offender plays (sic) Fortnite with 10 year olds!!"

A streamer on Microsoft’s Mixer livestreaming platform (a competitor of Amazon's Twitch) remains active despite appearing to violate the platform’s rules of conduct with comments that referenced pedophilia and sexual predation.

Harrison "HarrisonJr" Patrick Stewart, a verified personality and partner level streamer on Microsoft's Mixer platform (whose real name is linked on his page via an IMDB credit), shared a picture of himself last week in a since-deleted tweet sporting a mustache and sunglasses with the caption, "Come watch a registered sex offender plays (sic) Fortnite with 10 year olds!!"

HarrisonJr currently has more than 80,000 followers on Mixer and joined the platform in 2017. In response to his comments, various Mixer streamers called for him to be banned from the platform.

Mixer did not immediately respond to request for comment by The Hollywood Reporter. HarrisonJr's channel is currently live and he hosted a stream on his channel as recently as Tuesday afternoon (though it was fellow streamer KhadHD who appeared in the livestream).

Last Thursday, HarrisonJr issued an apology through his Twitter account: "I want to apologize for my recent tweet. I absolutely agree that it was inappropriate and I'm sorry to the people that it upset. I made it without thinking how it would read. I meant it as a joke, but I agree with the fact that it isn't something to be joked about. I'm sorry."

In a second tweet, posted shortly thereafter, the streamer added, "Let me say once again that I do not condone what I did, and I feel terrible that I actually hurt people. I'll never stop apologizing for that."

HarrisonJr's Mixer page is still active, though visitors are greeted with a "mature content" warning before entering. Mixer's official rules of conduct state that "it is NEVER ok to discuss sex and a person under 18 at the same time" during a stream. HarrisonJr's comments were not made while on Mixer, but the platform's rules do also note that "although we do not enforce our rules on conversations held on other sites, (Discord, Curse, Skype, Twitter, etc), we do ask you to treat others in the community the same way you would treat them on Mixer."

On Tuesday afternoon, the verification badge on HarrisonJr's Mixer channel was removed. It had been present earlier that day.

Last year, in September, one of the largest stings in U.S. history related to online gaming predation, a multi-agency undercover investigation dubbed "Operation Open House," led to the arrest of 24 people in New Jersey for allegedly using games like Fortnite and Minecraft to lure and groom minors for sex. FBI special agent Kevin Kaufman told THR in August that online game platforms have "made it much, much easier for predators to go online and target our kids."

Dec. 10, 3:49 p.m. Updated with removal of HarrisonJr's verification on Mixer.