Middle East Theater Chain Vox to Become Second to Open in Saudi Arabia

The kingdom is getting its first multiplex and first Imax screen.

Saudi Arabia is officially getting its second cinema chain.

Just a day after AMC's historic opening in Riyadh on April 18, the Middle East's biggest regional theater chains Vox announced that it too had been awarded a licence to operate in the kingdom and would be opening Saudi Arabia's first multiplex in the coming days.

The Vox Cinemas Riyadh Park – housed inside the Riyadh Park Mall – will consist of four screens, including the country's first Imax screen, and will reportedly show family-friendly fare including animation and educational films.

Vox, part of the giant Majid Al Futtaim conglomerate, has said it plans to open 600 screens over the next five years across Saudi Arabia. It'll likely be joined by other operators including Vue and iPic in the coming months as the gold rush to take advantage of an untapped market estimated to be worth some $1 billion heats up.