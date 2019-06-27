'Midway' Trailer: Patrick Wilson Embarks on Mission to Defend U.S. After Pearl Harbor Attack

Woody Harrelson, Dennis Quaid, Nick Jonas and Luke Evans also are among the A-list cast.

The trailer for Independence Day director Ronald Emmerich’s newest film Midway was released Thursday.

The movie is based on the real events of the 1942 Battle of Midway between the American forces and the Imperial Japanese Navy, which was the battle after the Pearl Harbor air raid. Midway centers on the events leading up to, and the dive-bombing pilots and sailors involved in, the battle.

The trailer begins with a shot of a little girl standing up and staring off into the distance. After a few plates shake in the kitchen sink, akin to the movement of an earthquake, the wife of a Navy aviator, Ann Best (Mandy Moore), turns around to look through the window to see flames in the distance and her daughter watching mesmerized. As she runs out calling for her daughter, she stops halfway when the full landscape of the Pearl Harbor raid is unfolded in front of her.

As can be heard in voice-over, “Pearl Harbor is the greatest intelligence failure in American history,” Lt. Commander Edwin T. Layton (Patrick Wilson) is seen sitting with his head down on a bench after the attack. As he tells his higher-ups, the next Japanese attack will be Midway Alton, he is met with skepticism based on intelligence out of D.C., prompting Wilson’s character to declare, “Washington is wrong.”

As a sequence of the hardships of war pass, an inspirational quote is heard in voice-over: “Today we are gonna be underdogs. Today we are going to prove that the U.S. Navy is not a joke.” The shots include explosions going off, extreme weather conditions at sea and soldiers saying goodbye to wives before battle.

The final scene of the trailer is dive-bomb pilot Dick Best (Ed Skrein) going toward the Japanese fleet ahead at a 90-degree angle with enemies shooting at him from all over, as he glances at a photo of his wife and child.

Woody Harrelson, Dennis Quaid, Luke Evans, Luke Kleintank, Darren Criss, Aaron Eckhart, Jake Weber and Nick Jonas round out the cast of aviators and sailors. Midway is in theaters Nov. 8, Veterans Day, via Lionsgate. Watch the trailer above.