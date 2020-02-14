Mike Leigh Sets Next Film, Bleecker Street Takes U.S. Rights

The as-yet-untitled project will shoot this summer and has also been picked up by eOne in the U.K.

British filmmaking icon Mike Leigh is prepping his next film following 2018's Amazon-backed Peterloo.

The project – currently known as Untitled 2020 and with no details regarding plot currently available – will shoot in the U.K. this summer. Cornerstone Films will once again handle international sales, with Bleecker Street on board for U.S. distribution for their first collaboration with Leigh. eOne will distribute in the U.K., continuing its long-standing relationship with Leigh and Thin Man Films.

Funding comes from Film4, Ingenious and Spanish company The Mediapro Studio, which act as co-producers.

Georgina Lowe produces for Thin Man Films, with Gail Egan as executive producer.

A towering figure in British filmmaking for several decades, Leigh is best known for his Oscar-nominated, BAFTA and Palme d'Or-winning drama Secrets & Lies (1996), the Golden Lion winning working-class drama Vera Drake (2004), and the Palme d'Or nominated biopic Mr. Turner (2014).

Bleecker Street late last year picked up the U.S. rights to The Assistant, the feature inspired by revelations about disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein.