Mike Medavoy Honored With Legends Award at Beverly Hills Film Festival

Past recipients of the honor include cinematographer Haskell Wexler, actor Jon Voight, actress Ann Archer, producer Frank Yablans and photographer Phil Stern.

Hollywood film veteran and producer Mike Medavoy was honored with the Legends Award during the 19th annual International Beverly Hills Film Festival on Monday night.

The producer's credits include One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest, Rocky, Apocalypse Now, Raging Bull, Sleepless in Seattle, The Terminator, Platoon, Black Swan, Zodiac, Miss Potter and Shutter Island. Medavoy's career has spanned more than five decades and he has been involved with more than 300 feature films. Seven of his films went on to win the best picture Oscar.

Festival president and founder Nino Simone presented the award to the night's honoree.

"I've made about 325 movies, of which about a third of them are really great, a third of them are in the middle, and a third, someone should have shot me before I made them," Medavoy said during his acceptance speech.

Medavoy also discussed the moviemaking business during his speech, which he referred to as a dream. "It was a dream that all came true and that's what movies are about," he said. "They're about dreams."

Each year the Legends Award is given to inspirational pioneers that have positively impacted the entertainment industry. Past recipients of the BHFF Legends Award include cinematographer Haskell Wexler, actor Jon Voight, actress Ann Archer, producer Frank Yablans and photographer Phil Stern.

Director Peter Medak was also honored during the gala ceremony when he was given the Golden Palm award.

A complete list of the 2019 BHFF winners follows.

2019 Beverly Hills Film Festival Awards

BHFF Legends Award went to producer Mike Medavoy

The Golden Palm Award (best film in all categories) went director Peter Medak for the “The Ghost of Peter Sellers”

Best director went to Eli Hershko of Fairy Tale, an unscripted feature

Best actor went to Tito Oses of We Are All Oscar (Costa Rica)

Best actress went to Verity East of Fairy Tale

Best producer went to In God I Trust from Maja Zdanowski

Best cinematography went to It’s a Mess from Frank Prinzi and starring Vincent D’Onofrio

Best editing went to Groomed from Angelo Reyes about domestic human trafficking

Best foreign film went to When Love Blossoms (China), directed by Tian Ye

Best animation went to God I Need a Girlfriend from Stefan Janoski

Best short documentary went to Where the Rainbow Ends, a doc on Stanley Kubrick, from William Bonifati

Best student film went to Golden Girl (Germany), directed by Chiara Fleischhacker

Special Jury Awards

Best Jury feature film went to Leeches (Serbia) from Dragan Marinkovic

Best Jury documentary went to The Ghost of Peter Sellers from Peter Medak

Best Jury short film went to Bertie from Garry Crystal

Audience Choice Awards

Best Audience Choice feature film went to In God I Trust from Maja Zdanowski

Best Audience Choice documentary went to Sacheeen: Breaking the Silence from Peter Spirer

Best Audience Choice short film went to Chasing You to first-time filmmaker and 19-year old student Olivia Layhee

Golden Palm Screenplay Competition

The Golden Palm screenplay competition award went to Yosemite from Daniel Talbott

The first runner-up award went to Nora from Shepherd Ahlers

The second runner-up award went to Back on Water from Owen Palmiotti