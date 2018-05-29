Publicist Paul Bloch Remembered by Mike Medavoy: "Tough Guy" With a "Great Smile"

The producer pays tribute to the publicist to Sylvester Stallone, Bruce Willis and Nick Nolte who died May 25 at age 78.

I remember Paul back when we were both college students at UCLA. He was a year older than me and a cheerleader, with the sweaters and everything. I didn't know him then — I just remember seeing him.

Then later I got married to the daughter of Henry Rogers — who started the whole publicity business with Warren Cowan and who trained Paul when he started in PR — so that's how I got to know him. He ended up representing some of the people I put in pictures.

He was a tough guy, but he always had a great smile. And he loved his job. He really went the extra mile for his clients, but he never took the credit, which is unusual in this business. It's hard to believe he's gone. I just had lunch with him two or three months ago at The Palm, where they actually have a salad named after him.

I ate the Paul Bloch salad for lunch. He had something else.

