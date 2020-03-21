Mike Pence and Karen Pence Test Negative for Coronavirus

President Donald Trump tested negative for the new coronavirus earlier in March after having multiple direct and indirect contacts with people who have since tested positive.

Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Karen, have tested negative for the coronavirus.

The vice president's press secretary, Katie Miller, tweeted the results of the tests Saturday night.

Pence had announced earlier Saturday that, out of an abundance of caution, he and his wife would be tested for the virus. A member of the vice president's staff had tested positive for the virus.

The vice president had said the staffer, who did not have close contact with either the president or vice president, was doing well. Still, Pence stood just a few feet from President Donald Trump at the podium during their press conference.

COVID-19 has infected more than 304,500 people and killed more than 12,960. The COVID-19 illness causes mild or moderate symptoms in most people, but severe symptoms are more likely in the elderly or those with existing health problems. More than 91,600 people have recovered so far, mostly in China.