Miles Teller Marries Keleigh Sperry

The couple married over Labor Day weekend after dating for six years.

Miles Teller married longtime girlfriend Keleigh Sperry over the weekend in Hawaii.

The bride took to Instagram to share the news on Monday. "Married!" she captioned the photo of her and Teller kissing at the ceremony. Sperry then thanked Vogue Weddings and Christie Rose Events "for the best week of Hawaiian experience for our family and friends, we feel so loved and grateful."

Sperry also shared an Instagram post thanking Kygo for providing the music at the reception. "Special thanks to @kygomusic for keepin the after party going!!!" she wrote alongside photos of the newly married couple with the DJ, as well as a video of the pair dancing.

The bride shared even more videos and photos from the ceremony and reception on her Instagram Stories, including Teller and the guests singing the Righteous Brothers' "You've Lost That Loving Feeling" before he removed her garter. Other photos included shots with guests Nina Dobrev, Rebecca Rittenhouse, Shailene Woodley and Nicole Cogan.

Teller and Sperry met in 2012 at a Grammy Awards after-party. The couple became engaged in August 2017 while on a safari in South Africa.

Teller recently starred in the Amazon Prime Video series Too Old to Die Young. He will next appear in the animated film Ark and the Aardvark, in Top Gun: Maverick as Goose's son Bradley Bradshaw, and in the Sean Penn-directed drama Flag Day.