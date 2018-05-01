Miley Cyrus Launches Line of Sparkly Converse Shoes and Apparel

It’s country Miley meets Happy Hippie.

Just days after Miley Cyrus retracted an apology for doing a semi-naked shoot for Vanity Fair when she was 15 years old, the singer is declaring, “No age, no gender, no sex — I wanted everyone to feel included” about her new partnership with Converse.

Her debut collection Converse x Miley Cyrus reflects her no-holds-barred, colorful personal style distilled for day-to-day wear. Among the 43 items available May 2 are several versions of the Chuck Taylor All Star, including a pair of black-and-white platforms with paisley trim (a nod to her country roots), as well as white high-tops with pink glitter.

The unisex lifestyle line features a hefty dose of glitter and bandana prints in pink, white and black. The workout pants, dresses, backpacks, hoodies, hats and shoes are all priced between $22 and $100.

Each pair of Converse is stamped with a smiley face monogrammed with “MC,” reminiscent of Cyrus' Happy Hippie Foundation logo. The Mickey Mouse-esque logo also doubles as a design of its own, printed on a black backpack and white tee.

“Converse has no boundaries. It’s outspoken. I’ve always identified with Converse because the brand appeals to and represents so many different cultures and walks of life. And they’re accessible,” Cyrus says. “I definitely had my fans in mind and in my heart when I was creating.”

She previously teased the line on social media when she got the first sample back in November 2017. On Tuesday, Cyrus took to tweeting a stream of pink, sparkly photos of her fans showing off her new merch.

The Converse x Miley Cyrus collection will be available online and at select retailers.