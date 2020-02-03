Miley Cyrus Exits CAA for WME (Exclusive)

The "Wrecking Ball" singer has signed with the agency worldwide in all areas.

Miley Cyrus has signed with WME worldwide in all areas, The Hollywood Reporter and Billboard have exclusively learned. She was previously with CAA.

The singer/songwriter and actress had vocal cord surgery late last year but now is back at work on her upcoming seventh studio album, She is Miley Cyrus. The release actually will be comprised of a trio of six-song EPs, starting with 2019's She is Coming. In addition to that EP, Cyrus' activity last year included the single "Slide Away," the Charlie's Angels collaboration "Don't Call Me Angel" with Ariana Grande and Lana Del Rey and "On a Roll," which Cyrus performed as her Black Mirror character from the episode "Rachel, Jack and Ashley Too."

This summer, Cyrus will hit the festival circuit at Bottlerock, Bonnaroo and the Governors Ball.

Cyrus has come a long way since her young teen days as Hannah Montana. As the Disney Channel hit neared the end of its four-season run, Cyrus found success as a recording artist in her own right. A few months after the 2009 release of her quadruple-platinum single "The Climb" from Hannah Montana: The Movie, Cyrus dropped "Party in the U.S.A.," which went on to go seven times-platinum. Her transition from Disney child star came with a radical image change, showcased on 2013 triple-platinum album Bangerz through the music videos for such hits as "We Can't Stop" and "Wrecking Ball," which both went quintuple-platinum. She subsequently released albums Miley Cyrus & Her Dead Petz (for free via Soundcloud in 2015) and 2017's Younger Now.

Along the way, Cyrus' acting credits include 2008's Disney animated feature Bolt, 2010 Nicholas Spark romance The Last Song and multiple appearances on NBC's Saturday Night Live (but not Hotel Transylvania). Her philanthropic work includes founding the non-profit Happy Hippie Foundation, which funds programs that support homeless youth, LGBTQ youth and other vulnerable populations.

Cyrus continues to be represented by Adam Leber and Tish Cyrus. Other major clients that WME has signed in the past six months include Matthew McConaughey, Angelina Jolie and Julianne Moore.