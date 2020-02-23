Miley Cyrus to Headline Australian Bushfire Relief Concert

Sponsored by AgBioEn, the one-night event — an effort to raise funds to help restore forests, wildlife, and rebuild communities impacted by the wildfires — will also feature performances by Lil Nas X, The Veronicas and DJ Seb.

Miley Cyrus has been tapped to headline the World Tour Bushfire Relief charity concert at Melbourne, Australia's Lakeside Stadium on March 13.

Sponsored by AgBioEn, the one-night event — an effort to raise funds to help restore forests, wildlife, and rebuild communities impacted by the Australian wildfires — will also feature performances by Lil Nas X, The Veronicas and DJ Seb.

Tickets go on sale Tuesday through ticketek.com.au.

Proceeds from the concert will specifically benefit the WWF Australian Wildlife and Nature Recovery Fund and the Foundation for Rural and Regional Renewal.

The Bushfire Relief charity concert is part of the previously announced World Tour, a multi-genre event series presented by Apollo World Touring, TEG Dainty, Westbrook Inc. and sponsor AgBioEn.

World Tour is a collaboration to "build a new model of music tour, inspiring global music fans to play their part in accelerating the transition to a climate friendly, sustainable future," according to a news release.

The worldwide live event series will launch March 14 in Melbourne during the Formula 1 Rolex Australian Grand Prix at Lakeside Stadium. Robbie Williams will headline the show.

Other World Tour stops include Montreal, Berlin, Milan, Seoul, Taipei, Osaka and Miami. Each show promises high-profile artists, local stars and the biggest DJs in dance music.

This story first appeared on Billboard.com.