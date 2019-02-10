Grammys: Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry Join Dolly Parton for Tribute to the Country Singer

Kacey Musgraves, Maren Morris and Little Big Town were also on hand as part of a tribute for the eight-time Grammy winner and 2019 MusicCares Person of the Year.

Some of the biggest names in music game together at the Grammy Awards on Sunday night, all in celebration of music icon Dolly Parton. Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry, Kacey Musgraves, Maren Morris and Little Big Town were on hand as part of a tribute for the star, who was honored as the 2019 MusiCares Person of the Year.

Perry and Musgraves opened the tribute with a duet of "Here You Come Again" in matching red jumpsuits, Perry's adorned with Parton-inspired golden fringe and both wearing costumes inspired by Parton's own outfits circa the 1970s and '80s. Halfway through the song, the honoree herself jumped on stage in a white lace gown to finish out the number.

Cyrus, who is Parton's goddaughter, followed with a performance of "Jolene," wearing a golden suit and alternating lines of the song with Parton. The camera cut to Miley Cyrus' father, Billy Ray Cyrus, and sister Noah Cyrus dancing in the crowd as they dueted. They were then joined by Morris, who was up for four awards at the show, to sing "After the Gold Rush."

Parton thanked Cyrus and Morris and sent them off stage, welcoming on country group Little Big Town to perform "Red Shoes," and the entire group came together at the end to sing arguably Parton's biggest hit, "9 to 5." The star-studded crowd was on their feet for the performance, including the BTS, the Backstreet Boys, Smokey Robinson, Mark Ronson and Beck. Anna Kendrick introduced the award.

An eight-time Grammy winner, Parton's performance marked her first time on the Grammys stage since 2001. She was celebrated for both her musical work and her charitable contributions through her Dollywood Foundation, which was provided 100 million books to children since 1996.

Previous winners of the MusiCares honor include Paul McCartney and Fleetwood Mac. Parton was also honored at the MusiCares gala on Saturday night, where Cyrus, Perry, Shawn Mendes, P!nk, Willie Nelson, Brandi Carlile and Little Big Down further celebrated the star.