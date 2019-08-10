Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Split

"Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers," a rep for the singer said.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are separating after less than a year of marriage, according to a statement first reported by People.

“Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time. Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy," a rep for the singer said.

The longtime couple confirmed that they tied the knot in December 2018. "10 years later," Cyrus had captioned a photo of herself in a white gown embracing Hemsworth. Cyrus and her family later shared more snapshots from the big day on social media, including a cake cutting picture and a family portrait.

In June, Cyrus celebrated her 10-year anniversary with Hemsworth -- the pair first met on the set of their film The Last Song -- with a message to her "love."

They quietly married after losing their home together in the California wildfires in November.

“I was 18 when I met Miley," Hemsworth told GQ Australia in an interview published in May. "We really fell in love quickly and had a really strong connection from the beginning and I think in the back of my head I knew it was on the cards, but we weren’t planning to have a wedding anytime soon. Then just going through something this emotional with someone, it brings you closer and we felt like we’d lost a big part of our lives, so we wanted to make a new part of our lives. It was something really good coming out of a horrible situation. It was going to happen eventually, but I think this just sped it up a little bit."

While the couple have not commented on their split on social media, Cyrus was spotted without her wedding ring in photos she posted from her vacation in Italy this week.

