Miley Cyrus Releases New Single, Music Video for "Midnight Sky"

After building up buzz online for the past few weeks, Miley Cyrus finally unveiled the first taste of her upcoming album, She Is Miley Cyrus, with the first single, "Midnight Sky" and its accompanying video.

"It's been a long night and the mirror is tellin' me to go home/ But it's been a long time since I've felt this good on my own/ Nine years went by with my hands tied up in your ropes/ Forever and ever, no more," she sings in the empowering new track, which dropped after midnight on Friday (Aug. 14).

Miley also stuns in the music video, laying luxuriously among colorful gumballs or crooning seductively in a neon disco decked in a black Chanel bodysuit complete with Swarovski crystal-covered long black gloves. The vignette draws inspiration from strong female musical icons, including Stevie Nicks, Joan Jett and Debbie Harry, as Cyrus takes control of her own narrative from the media and becomes fully confident in herself.

The star has yet to announce a release date for She Is Miley Cyrus, but the new LP will follow her 2019 EP She Is Coming, which featured lead single "Mother's Daughter."

Watch the "Midnight Sky" video below.

