Miley Cyrus Releases 'She Is Coming' EP

The new, six-track collection, the first of three, includes collaborations with Wu-Tang Clan member Ghostface Killah, RuPaul, Swae Lee and Mike WiLL Made-It.

She is coming. No, wait. Miley Cyrus is definitely here.

The pop star’s new EP She Is Coming dropped at the stroke of midnight and features six tracks, including the lead single "Mother's Daughter."

Wu-Tang Clan member Ghostface Killah guests on "D.R.E.A.M.," RuPaul assists on "Cattitidue," while Swae Lee and Mike WiLL Made-It appear on “Party Up the Street."

Coming is the first of three EPs, each of which will contain six songs. It’s the follow-up to the artist’s 2017 album Younger Now, which peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard 200. Stream it now.

