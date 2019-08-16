Miley Cyrus Releases Emotional New Song "Slide Away" Following Liam Hemsworth Split

The track, the artwork for which features a collection of alcohol bottles (one empty) and pills floating in water, appears to reflect the dramas in her life.

Miley Cyrus has released an emotional new song, "Slide Away." On Thursday night, the singer unveiled the track with its artwork, which features a collection of bottles of alcohol (one empty) and pills floating in water.

"Slide Away" is three-and-a-half minutes of emotional self-reflection and appears to reflect the dramas in her own life. On it, she calls for a healthier, better life as she sings: "I want my house in the hills/ Don't want the whiskey and pills/ I don't give up easily."

The song, which features guitar over a snappy beat, is her first new material since "On A Roll," which she performed as her Black Mirror character Ashley O, and the She Is Coming EP released last May.

Cyrus recently made headlines when she announced her split from husband Liam Hemsworth. On Tuesday, Hemsworth put out a statement about the breakup, writing, "Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward. This is a private matter and I have not made, nor will I be making, any comments to any journalists or media outlets. Any reported quotes attributed to me are false. Peace and Love."

Prior to Hemsworth's comment and the release of "Slide Away", Cyrus hinted on Monday that new music might be forthcoming, tweeting out a photo of herself in a studio, standing in front of a microphone and wearing headphones.

Listen to "Slide Away" below.

