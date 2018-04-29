Miley Cyrus Retracts Apology for Controversial Vanity Fair Portrait From 2008

In 2008, at age 15, Cyrus worked with renowned photographer Annie Leibovitz for a feature in Vanity Fair. One of her portraits shows the young starwrapped in what looks to be just a satin sheet, with the skin of her back exposed.

Miley Cyrus was on a joyful throwback photo tweeting spree Sunday afternoon when she resurfaced a 10-year-old scandal for which she once expressed regret. She is now taking back that apology.

The singer posted the cover of a 2008 issue of the New York Post, which ran the sensational headline "MILEY'S SHAME," followed by the lede "TV's 'Hannah' apologizes for near-nude pic."

"IM NOT SORRY," Cyrus tweeted Sunday. "Fuck YOU."

In 2008, at the age of 15, Cyrus worked with renowned photographer Annie Leibovitz for a feature in Vanity Fair. One of her portraits shows the young star, then famous for her role on the Disney Channel's Hannah Montana, wrapped in what looks to be just a satin sheet, with the skin of her back exposed.

In a caption for the photo published in that Vanity Fair interview, Cyrus did not seem fazed by the pose potentially being seen as controversial: “No, I mean I had a big blanket on," she was quoted as saying. "And I thought, 'This looks pretty, and really natural.' I think it’s really artsy.”

But when a media frenzy ensued, Cyrus did issue an apology as Disney attempted to protect her wholesome image.

“Unfortunately, as the article suggests, a situation was created to deliberately manipulate a 15-year-old in order to sell magazines,” a Disney spokesperson said at the time, while Cyrus released a statement of her own: “I took part in a photo shoot that was supposed to be ‘artistic,’ and now, seeing the photographs and reading the story, I feel so embarrassed. I never intended for any of this to happen and I apologize to my fans who I care so deeply about."

Before bringing all of this up, though, Cyrus was just tweeting cute childhood pictures of herself "being extra AF" and "feeling myself."

This story first appeared on Billboard.com.