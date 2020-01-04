Miley Cyrus Settles $300 Million "We Can't Stop" Copyright Lawsuit

Songwriter Michael May, who performs under the name Flourgon, made accusations that the singer and her label, Sony's RCA Records, copied material from his 1988 song "We Run Things."

A settlement agreement has been reached in the $300 million copyright infringement lawsuit Jamaican songwriter Michael May (aka Flourgon) filed against Miley Cyrus and her song "We Can't Stop" in 2018, according to Reuters.

May, who performs under the name Flourgon, made accusations that the singer and her label, Sony's RCA Records, copied material from his 1988 song "We Run Things," including the phrase “We run things/ Things no run we." Cyrus sings “We run things/ Things don’t run we" on the chorus of "We Can't Stop."

Reuters reports that defendants Cyrus and Sony filed a joint stipulation ending the lawsuit with prejudice, meaning the case cannot be filed by the plaintiff on the same grounds again, on Friday in Manhattan federal court.

Terms of the settlement have not been made known.

"We Can't Stop," the lead single off of Cyrus' Bangerz album, was released by RCA in 2013, when it hit No. 2 on Billboard's Hot 100 chart.

