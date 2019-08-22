Miley Cyrus Was Fired From 'Hotel Transylvania' for Penis Cake Photos

"I got kicked off 'Hotel Transylvania' for buying Liam a penis cake for his birthday and licking it," she tweeted Thursday.

Miley Cyrus took to Twitter today and revealed that she was let go from voice-starring in Sony animated title Hotel Transylvania after photos surfaced online of Cyrus posing with a penis-shaped birthday cake that she purchased for her then-boyfriend Liam Hemsworth.

According to a Sony source, Cyrus was, in fact, fired because of the aforementioned photos, with studio brass nervous about the starlet leading a potential animated family film franchise while shedding her Disney Channel image.

Sony did not respond to THR's request for comment.

It was announced that Cyrus — the then star of hit Disney series Hannah Montana, which ran from 2006 to 2011— was cast as teenaged vampire Mavis, the daughter of Adam Sandler's Dracula, in November 2011. Her departure came in February 2012, with neither the studio nor Cyrus' reps giving a reason for the star's exit. A few days later it was announced that Selena Gomez would be replacing Cyrus.

Hotel Transylvania has gone on to be a lucrative family franchise, earning over $1 billion at the global box office (unadjusted) over the course of three films. A fourth Hotel Transylvania film has been slated for a Dec. 22, 2021 release.