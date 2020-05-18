Millennium to Reopen Nu Boyana Studios in Bulgaria

Millennium shot its 'Expendables,' 'Has Fallen' and 'Hitman's Bodyguard' action franchises at the Bulgarian backlot, which has also played host to shoots for action spoof 'Kung Fury 2' and Netflix series 'Into the Night.'

Some good news for fans of indie action movies: Millennium Media is again open for business.

The indie production group announced Monday it was reopening its Nu Boyana Studios in Bulgaria, the backlot where Millennium shot such films as Angel has Fallen, The Hitman's Bodyguard and Rambo: Last Blood.

Millennium said maintenance crews reopened the studio May 13 to clear and refit Nu Boyana to accommodate new health and safety protocols that the group says will allow it to restart film and commercial production there. Millennium was about to begin shooting on its new Megan Fox horror film Till Death at Nu Boyana when the novel coroanavirus pandemic shut everything down.

"During the pandemic, we took some time to focus on development and to analyze the market moving forward," said Nu Boyona chairman Yariv Lerner. "We have emerged with a new strategy that aims to help producers get back to work and fulfill the lack of content we see hitting us a few months down the line."

Bulgaria is set to lift travel restrictions June 14, one of several European territories that is gradually loosening lockdown measures.

Nu Boyana is a major hub for independent film and television production in the region —recent shoots include the action spoof Kung Fury 2, starring Michael Fassbender and Arnold Schwarzenegger, and the Netflix series Into the Night — and news of its reopening will be welcome in the industry.

The studio said the Bulgarian government is currently reviewing its new safety protocols, which will be published on the company's site, when they are ratified. Film and commercial production will have separate protocols.