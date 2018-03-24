Millie Bobby Brown Honors Parkland Victims at Kids' Choice Awards

Brown, who was named favorite TV actress for her role as Eleven on Netflix's 'Stranger Things,' wore a custom Calvin Klein denim outfit with the words "Never Again" on the front and "March for Our Lives" and the names of the Parkland, Florida, shooting victims on the back.

Just hours after the March for Our Lives rallies across the nation, Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown showed her support for the movement at the Kids' Choice Awards on Saturday night.

Brown, who was named favorite TV actress for her role as Eleven on the hit Netflix show, wore a custom Calvin Klein denim outfit with the words "Never Again" on the front and "March for Our Lives" and the names of the Parkland, Florida, shooting victims on the back. Seventeen people died when a gunman opened fire on Feb. 14 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

"Thank you so much for this award, and to Nickelodeon for bringing us all together. As we saw a moment ago, the March for Our Lives demonstrations that took place all over the world today have inspired me and impacted us all in one way or another," Brown said upon accepting the honor. "I'm fortunate to be here tonight to receive an award as an actor. I'm so very grateful, and I appreciate the love and support of my fans, and the opportunity that our show, Stranger Things, has created for me.

"But more than anything, I get to be up here, and I'm privileged to have a voice that can be heard, one that I can use to hopefully make a positive difference and help influence change," she continued. "OK, so there's an amazing support, love and kindness in this room right now, and I want to encourage everyone to embrace it and to pass it on."

The actress ended her speech with a shout-out to the shooting victims. "For the angels among us, your spirit lives on. This is for you," Brown said, referring to the back of her ensemble.

See the back of Brown's shirt, and her speech, in the video below.