Partners in Design: Millie Bobby Brown, The Rock Debut New Fashion Collaborations

The 'Stanger Things' star designs for Converse, the 'Jumanji' star debuts "zero gravity" trainers and brands tap into 'Star Wars.'

Partners in Design highlights the latest design collaborations with a Hollywood bent, from brands teaming up with stars to new pairings between industry-loved brands and film- or TV-focused product lines.

Christy Dawn

Leighton Meester has teamed with the Venice-based fashion brand Christy Dawn (focused on upcycled deadstock fabrics) for The Leighton Jumper, with 100 percent of the proceeds supporting the Downtown Women's Center in Los Angeles. "I think a lot about the story behind each item I buy," said Meester in a statement. "As a mom, I look for styles that are both stylish and practical, and as a conscious consumer, I seek out companies that are female-led and mission-driven. As they say, each dollar we spend is a vote cast toward the type of world we want to live in." Christy Dawn has previously teamed up with Emily Ratajkowski and Mandy Moore is also a fan of the brand.

Converse

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown has taken her love for Converse to the next level (having previously donned the sneakers on the red carpet) by designing an ocean-inspired capsule line including shoes decorated with whale prints. The collection, Millie by You, will be available Thursday, July 11, in both Hi and Ox styles and offers customizable elements such as pinstripes, laces, eyelets and logos.

RockLove Jewelry

Following its Aladdin collection, New York City-based RockLove Jewelry has partnered with Disney and Lucasfilm for a Star Wars jewelry line, due out Thursday, July 18, at Comic-Con International in San Diego (and available later online). There will be 1,000 limited-edition versions of each of 11 designs (starting at $75), including earrings and necklaces featuring Yoda, Jawa, Ewok, Wampas and Gonk droids for fans.

Toms

The charitable Los Angeles-based shoe brand Toms traveled to a galaxy far, far away for its Star Wars collaboration, out since July 1. The "fleet" of slip-ons and sneakers for men, women and children includes storyboard prints reminiscent of the original trilogy (starting at $39.95).

Under Armour

On June 27, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson debuted his PR2 performance shoe as the Project Rock x Under Armour collaboration ($140). Using HOVR technology for a lightweight and zero-gravity feel, the trainer is "one of the best if not, the best training shoe you’ll train in. Personally designed and put to the hardcore test by me," Johnson wrote on Instagram.