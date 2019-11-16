Social Climbers Charts: Millie Bobby Brown, 'Stranger Things' Rule After Show's Nov. 6 Social Media Celebration

The charts rank the most popular personalities and TV shows based on data from Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

Millie Bobby Brown vaults back to No. 1 on The Hollywood Reporter's Top Actors chart for the first time in a year, crowning the Nov. 20-dated list.

THR's Social Climbers charts are rankings of the most popular entities on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube, with global data provided by social media analytics company MVPindex. The chart's methodology blends engagement to entities' social media accounts along with weekly additions of followers/subscribers. The latest tracking week ended Nov. 12.

Brown rises to No. 1 for the first time since the list dated Nov. 21, 2018, returning with a total of 26.8 million Instagram favorites. The catalyst? Brown celebrated, as did many of her co-stars, Stranger Things Day on Nov. 6, an occurrence that's also reflected on the Top Scripted list, where Stranger Things revisits No. 1 (Nov. 6 is the day in the show's lore on which Will Byers [Noah Schnapp] disappears during the first season.) The show also posted a script from its fourth season to social media, furthering the show's return to No. 1.

Back on Top Actors, Lili Reinhart jumps 9-2 after snagging the week's most-engaged-with post by an actor. On Nov. 10, she posted a trio of photos to Instagram showing her with Riverdale co-star and current flame Cole Sprouse, one showing the pair kissing. The upload has racked up 7.4 million favorites.

Lil' Duval and Ellen DeGeneres rule the Top Comedians and Top TV Personalities charts, respectively, while Top News/Talk/Variety and Top Unscripted feature No. 1s by, respectively, The Daily Show with Trevor Noah and Wild 'N Out.

See the six Social Climbers charts below, and for the full 25-position Top Actors chart, pick up the THR issue dated Nov. 20.

Top Actors

1. Millie Bobby Brown (re-entry)

2. Lili Reinhart (+7)

3. Dove Cameron (re-entry)

4. Dwayne Johnson (-3)

5. Jennifer Aniston (+2)

6. Vanessa Hudgens (-2)

7. Priyanka Chopra (+11)

8. George Takei (+3)

9. Kiernan Shipka (re-entry)

10. Noah Schnapp (re-entry)

Top Comedians

1. Lil' Duval (+4)

2. Joe Rogan (=)

3. Desi Banks (+3)

4. DL Hughley (=)

5. Rickey Smiley (+4)

6. Kevin Hart (-5)

7. HaHa Davis (+3)

8. Trevor Noah (re-entry)

9. Chris D'Elia (re-entry)

10. Mike Epps (-3)

Top TV Personalities

1. Ellen DeGeneres (=)

2. Gordon Ramsay (+5)

3. Jimmy Fallon (re-entry)

4. Trevor Noah (+2)

5. Antoni Porowski (=)

6. Tamera Mowry (+3)

7. Jake Tapper (re-entry)

8. Jonathan Van Ness (-5)

9. Anthony Adams (-1)

10. Mike Huckabee (-8)

Top Scripted

1. Stranger Things (+5)

2. Rick and Morty (+3)

3. Riverdale (-2)

4. The Walking Dead (-1)

5. The End of the F***ing World (+3)

6. Grey's Anatomy (-4)

7. SpongeBob SquarePants (=)

8. The Flash (re-entry)

9. Supernatural (re-entry)

10. Sesame Street (re-entry)

Top News/Talk/Variety

1. The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (=)

2. Today (+5)

3. Entertainment Tonight (-1)

4. The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (=)

5. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (+3)

6. The View (re-entry)

7. The Late Late Show with James Corden (-1)

8. Un Nuevo Dia (re-entry)

9. The Rachel Maddow Show (re-entry)

10. Good Morning America (=)

Top Unscripted

1. Wild 'N Out (=)

2. Dancing with the Stars (=)

3. The Voice (=)

4. America's Funniest Home Videos (=)

5. The Masked Singer (re-entry)

6. Queer Eye (-1)

7. Family Feud (debut)

8. Keeping Up with the Kardashians (+1)

9. Chrisley Knows Best (re-entry)

10. Top Gear (-4)