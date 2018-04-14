Milos Forman Mourned by 'Larry Flynt' Writer, Mia Farrow, Josh Gad, Others

Ron Howard, Antonio Banderas, Edgar Wright, James Mangold and Danny DeVito were among those paying tribute to the two-time Oscar-winning director, who died Friday.

Hollywood stars took to social media overnight on Friday to pay tribute to two-time Oscar-winning director Milos Forman, who died Friday at the age of 86 after a short illness.

The acclaimed Czech director who found creative freedom in the U.S. directed such titles as One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest, Amadeus, The People vs. Larry Flynt and Man on the Moon. The first two films won Forman best director Oscars, with both titles also capturing best picture, and Flynt earned him his final best director Oscar nomination.

Flynt writer Larry Karaszewski called him "our friend and our teacher."

"He was a master filmmaker — no one better at capturing small unrepeatable moments of human behavior," the scribe, who recently worked on the first two seasons of Ryan Murphy's American Crime Story anthology series, added. "We made two movies together and every day spent with him was a unique adventure. Milos loved life. I will miss his laughter."

Fellow directors James Mangold and Edgar Wright also paid tribute to the director they learned from, while actors Antonio Banderas, Josh Gad, Cary Elwes and Mia Farrow also mourned him with Elwes and Farrow remembering him as a friend.

Read on to see what the stars are saying about Forman.

Milos Forman was our friend and our teacher. He was a master filmmaker - no one better at capturing small unrepeatable moments of human behavior. We made two movies together and every day spent with him was a unique adventure. Milos loved life. I will miss his laughter. pic.twitter.com/1ER5ExUUHx — Larry Karaszewski (@Karaszewski) April 14, 2018

Very sad to hear that the great director Miloš Forman has passed away. He had a tremendous filmography that documented the rebel heart and human spirit. I have seen 'One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest' enough times to be able to silently mouth along with the movie. RIP. pic.twitter.com/4QwOHL7tS4 — edgarwright (@edgarwright) April 14, 2018

Milos Forman has left us. Genius of cinematography and master in the portrayal of the human condition. RIP pic.twitter.com/pLcXIeEH9h — Antonio Banderas (@antoniobanderas) April 14, 2018

Golden Globe-winning director Milos Forman has died at the age of 86. He was known for films including One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest, Amadeus, The People vs Larry Flynt, and Man on the Moon. Rest in Peace. pic.twitter.com/dJrMUj9MwB — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) April 14, 2018

So sad to hear of the passing of legendary director Miloš Forman. The world has lost one of the great filmmakers. No one combined masterful storytelling with extraordinary images like Miloš. Feel privileged to have known him a little bit. Our condolences to his family. RIP pic.twitter.com/7TxRZ3YX3V — Cary Elwes (@Cary_Elwes) April 14, 2018

We're very sad to hear that Miloš Forman, director of One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest, has died at the age of 86 https://t.co/MpGDoX0j6m pic.twitter.com/IoMQcrSpEQ — BFI (@BFI) April 14, 2018

RIP #MilosForman, a brilliant filmmaker. He directed my sister Meg Tilly in Valmont. She adored him. Here is Milos, Colin Firth, and Meg relaxing on the set between scenes. pic.twitter.com/p4Ex22pzjU — Jennifer Tilly (@JenniferTilly) April 14, 2018

Proof that the most brilliant of filmmakers could also be unfailingly kind, generous, humble and loyal. Thank you Milos Forman pic.twitter.com/btUmryxjRr — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) April 14, 2018

Just learned the sad new about #milosforman who’s movies are among some of my favorites of all time. A resume that produces both “One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest and “Amadeus” deserves to be up there alongside the greats. Good bye to an icon. And Bravo. pic.twitter.com/tnNHrEgw8H — Josh Gad (@joshgad) April 14, 2018

Crushed tonight to learn of the passing of one of the great teachers in my life, Milos Foreman. He leaves behind a beautiful and moving and artistically daring collection of films and also many other students touched by his generosity, charm and brilliance. RIP. — Mangold (@mang0ld) April 14, 2018

One of the world’s truly great movie makers. RIP #MilosForman check out his filmography & see one of his movies this weekend to honor him. https://t.co/YLev5CS2jk — Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) April 14, 2018