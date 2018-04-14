Milos Forman Mourned by 'Larry Flynt' Writer, Mia Farrow, Josh Gad, Others

9:24 AM PDT 4/14/2018 by Hilary Lewis

Ron Howard, Antonio Banderas, Edgar Wright, James Mangold and Danny DeVito were among those paying tribute to the two-time Oscar-winning director, who died Friday.

Hollywood stars took to social media overnight on Friday to pay tribute to two-time Oscar-winning director Milos Forman, who died Friday at the age of 86 after a short illness.

The acclaimed Czech director who found creative freedom in the U.S. directed such titles as One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest, Amadeus, The People vs. Larry Flynt and Man on the Moon. The first two films won Forman best director Oscars, with both titles also capturing best picture, and Flynt earned him his final best director Oscar nomination.

Flynt writer Larry Karaszewski called him "our friend and our teacher."

"He was a master filmmaker — no one better at capturing small unrepeatable moments of human behavior," the scribe, who recently worked on the first two seasons of Ryan Murphy's American Crime Story anthology series, added. "We made two movies together and every day spent with him was a unique adventure.  Milos loved life.  I will miss his laughter."

Fellow directors James Mangold and Edgar Wright also paid tribute to the director they learned from, while actors Antonio Banderas, Josh Gad, Cary Elwes and Mia Farrow also mourned him with Elwes and Farrow remembering him as a friend.

Read on to see what the stars are saying about Forman.

