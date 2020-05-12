Animation House Mindshow Lands Investment From SWaN & Legend Venture Partners, Sugar 23

The investment is meant to help the company expand, increase its content pipeline in the animation space and bring projects to market much more quickly.

SWaN & Legend Venture Partners and Sugar 23 have taken a minority stake in animation company Mindshow.

Mindshow is a 3D animation studio that is banking on proprietary cutting edge technology to produce animation at the speed of live action.

The investment is meant to help the company expand, increase its content pipeline in the animation space and bring projects to market much more quickly. The deal will also give Mindshow access to top talent via Sugar, the Oscar-winning producer behind Spotlight and manager.

Mindshow CEO Gil Baron, who runs along with head of studio Sharon Bordas, stated, “From the moment Sharon and I sat down with Michael, Sugar23 and the team at SWaN & Legend, we knew they saw the future in the same weird and wonderful way we do.”

“We can’t wait to hit the ground running to bring some exciting new ideas to life with this truly groundbreaking technology and this collaborative, wicked-smart team,” stated Fred Schaufeld, SWaN & Legend co-founder who is also an owner of the Washington Capitals, Washington Nationals and Washington Wizards.