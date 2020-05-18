Mindy Kaling, Dan Goor to Write 'Legally Blonde 3,' Reese Witherspoon to Return

Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine and Marc Platt will produce the latest installment of the MGM comedy franchise.

Mindy Kaling and Dan Goor have signed on to write the script for MGM's Legally Blonde 3.

The third installment of the comedy franchise will also see Reese Witherspoon reprise her role as Elle Woods. Witherspoon's banner Hello Sunshine and the company's head of television and film Lauren Neustadter, along with Marc Platt and Adam Siegel of Platt Productions. will produce the film.

Witherspoon confirmed that a third Legally Blonde pic was in the works back in June 2018, with the planned threequel to be penned by the original film's scribes Kirsten Smith and Karen McCullah.

Legally Blonde, which follows a hot-pink-clad law student shaking up the stuffy world of Harvard law school, hit theaters in 2001, becoming a surprise box-office success and spurring a 2003 sequel, Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde.

Kaling is repped by CAA, 3 Arts and Ziffren Brittenham; Goor is repped by Ziffren Brittenham; and Witherspoon is repped by CAA, LBI Entertainment and Hansen Jacobson.