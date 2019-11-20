Mindy Kaling to Host Costume Designers Guild Awards

"Costume design and fashion are close to my heart, and I promise many, possibly too many, outfit changes," Kaling added in a statement.

Late Night writer-producer-star Mindy Kaling is getting to host a show of her own — the Costume Designers Guild Awards. Kaling shared the news on Instagram on Wednesday, revealing she'll host the 22nd annual event on Jan. 28 at the Beverly Hilton.

To celebrate, she shared photos of herself in gowns by Salvador Perez, the president of the CDG and the costume designer of Kaling's The Mindy Project, Four Weddings and a Funeral and Never Have I Ever.

"I am so excited that Mindy is returning to the CDGA, this time as our host," Perez said in a statement. "Sharing a long-time collaboration with her has been the highlight of my career. I have designed a dress for Mindy to wear to the awards every year she has attended, so we are continuing with our tradition and I’m designing a custom gown for her to sparkle in this January!"

"Costume design and fashion are close to my heart, and I promise many, possibly too many, outfit changes," Kaling added in a statement.

The Office alum, named to The Hollywood Reporter's 40 Most Powerful People in Comedy list this year, has previously described her sense of style to THR as eclectic. "I can just tell you what it's not. It's never demure. It's not usually terribly lady-like. My style is just I love bright colors, I love trends and I'm just really open to fashion risks, because I think that the adjective 'timeless' is really overrated," she said.

Kaling most recently attended Tory Burch's New York Fashion Week runway show in February and collaborated with DSW.

The CDGA will honor Charlize Theron with the Spotlight Award and Adam McKay with the Distinguished Collaborator Award. J.J. Abrams will be on hand to present Star Trek costume designer Michael Kaplan with the Career Achievement Award.

Nominees will be announced Dec. 10.