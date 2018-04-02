Mindy Kaling to Participate in PopSugar Festival (Exclusive)

The actress is just one of many creative advisors for the two-day interactive event in New York.

Mindy Kaling is just the first of many creative advisors set to participate in PopSugar's Play/Ground festival, The Hollywood Reporter has learned exclusively.

The two-day interactive event will feature programming and panel conversations from Kaling and other to-be-announced stars who'll serve as creative advisors. There will also be musical performances, artist collaborations, an interactive shopping bazaar featuring product collaborations with PopSugar brands, Instagram-worthy art installations and more. The festival, presented by PopSugar and Reed Exhibitions, is designed to bring the lifestyle outlet's content to life with experiences that are simultaneously playful and grounding.

Additional guests, performers, sponsors and exhibitors will be announced.

“At PopSugar, we aim to help women be the happiest and healthiest versions of themselves, and with this festival, we will bring those core values to life,” company founder and president, Lisa Sugar, said in a statement. “PopSugar Play/Ground’s programming reflects the diverse range of interests of our audience — it’s a place where they can engage every part of their lives. This unique approach reflects the totality of women today.”

PopSugar Play/Ground is set for June 9-10 at Pier 94 in New York City.