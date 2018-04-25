Mindy Kaling Reflects on the First Time She Saw Herself on 'The Office'

The actress also discussed her Ben Affleck and Matt Damon play and her love for filmmaker Ken Burns.

You never forget the first time you see yourself on TV and Mindy Kaling remembers hers like it was yesterday.

The Wrinkle in Time actress sat down with The Hollywood Reporter for a game of “First, Best, Last, Worst” and recalled her TV debut, the time she played Ben Affleck in a play and her love for Ken Burns.

“The first time I saw myself on TV was the second episode of The Office on NBC, so like 2005,” she said. But before she made her television, she was starring as Ben Affleck in her own play Ben Affleck and Matt Damon.

“The first time I performed as a professional actress was in an off, off-Broadway play I wrote called Matt and Ben,” she said. “It was a 45-minute comedy play and I played Ben Affleck, naturally.”

While she may be past her days playing Affleck, the Champions star admits there’s one challenge she has yet to overcome as a writer. “I’m such a procrastinator. At this point I’ve probably written over 50 episodes of television and every single one, it’s like down to the wire,” she said.

Kaling also spoke on her admiration for documentarian Ken Burns.

“I just finished The Vietnam War by Ken Burns,” she said. “Watching that documentary doesn’t really have a big overlap in writing romantic comedies but it was just so amazing and I couldn’t believe we work in the same medium, and Ken Burns is just so incredible. I hope he never dies.”