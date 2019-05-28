Mindy Kaling to Publish New Essay Collection With Amazon in Summer 2020

The upcoming set of stories, which will be free to all Amazon Prime and Kindle Unlimited Customers, follows her 2011 memoir 'Is Everyone Hanging Out Without Me? (And Other Concerns)' and 2015's 'Why Not Me?'

Mindy Kaling has a new set of stories that she's ready to share with the world.

Amazon Original Stories announced on Tuesday that Kaling will release a new essay collection in summer 2020.

The essays will be available for free to Amazon Prime and Kindle Unlimited Customers. The Amazon Publishing imprint explained that the essays can be downloaded as a Kindle ebook or as an Audible audiobook, which Kaling will narrate.

The upcoming collection of essays will feature stories that give insight into Kaling's life as a single mother, including how she balances friendships while taking care of her daughter and her work experiences with Resse Witherspoon, Sandra Bullock and Oprah Winfrey.

"It’s so exciting for me to share the secrets of how I balance being a professional writer, actor and single mom in a new collection of essays," Kaling said in a statement. “I mean, it would be so exciting to share those secrets. I don’t have them. Like, not even close. This morning I bribed my baby with a remote control to get my car keys back. But I do have funny stories about my life and I can’t wait for you to read them.”

Kaling's latest collection of essays follows her 2011 memoir Is Everyone Hanging Out Without Me? (And Other Concerns) and her 2015 book Why Not Me?, which were both published as traditional books.

"Working with Mindy Kaling is an absolute dream project for Amazon Publishing, where every day our guiding light is to strive for the best not only for our readers, but for our authors as well," said Mikyla Bruder, publisher of Amazon Publishing. "Whether she’s delighting fans on-screen or on-the-page—as The Office’s Kelly Kapoor, The Mindy Project’s Mindy Lahiri, Molly Patel in the upcoming film Late Night, or as a New York Times bestselling memoirist—Mindy is guaranteed to entertain. We’re privileged to be a part of bringing Mindy’s deeply personal essay collection to life, and can’t wait for readers to laugh, cry, and fall in love with her all over again."

The new book deal continues Kaling's partnership with Amazon. The company acquired the U.S. rights to her comedy Late Night, which is set to hit theaters on June 7, following its premiere at Sundance in January. Kaling wrote and stars in the film alongside Emma Thompson. Amazon bought the rights to the film for $13 million, which surpassed the previous high-water mark for domestic rights to a film at Sundance. The previous record was also struck by Amazon for The Big Sick for $12.5 million in 2017.