Mindy Kaling Wrote 'Late Night' Film Role for Emma Thompson Before Meeting Her: "Stupid Thing to Do"

The actress also talks about feeling like the "least famous person" at the Met Gala.

Mindy Kaling wrote the leading role in Late Night for Emma Thompson despite having never met her.

The actress-writer-producer of the film, which hits theaters Friday, says in an appearance on Monday's The Ellen DeGeneres Show that she wrote the main character with Thompson in mind, and she didn't have a backup for the role had Thompson turned it down.

In the movie, Thompson plays a late-night talk show host who, after 30 years, finds herself the subject of ire about her writing staff, which is comprised entirely of white males. She is forced to hire a person of color (Kaling) and isn't happy about it.

"She's done so much drama and not that much comedy, but she's really funny and came from comedy," Kaling. "It was a stupid thing to do. I'm in L.A. creepily writing this movie about a woman I was a fan of. She's hilarious and never gets to do funny parts. She just turned 60, and I was excited to see her in this kind of role."

Meanwhile, Kaling also talked to DeGeneres about attending the Met Gala.

"When I go to that, it's so glamorous and the charity is wonderful," she said. "And I think I have a nice career and I'm doing well. But the minute I go to the Met Gala, I'm the least famous person there. Everyone is a European billionaire who doesn't watch American sitcoms, and they sit me next to a random person and ... I have to explain my deal to them. They don't get it: 'Oh, so you're like Harry Styles' publicist?' And I keep trying to explain it to them."