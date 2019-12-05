'Minecraft' and 'Fortnite' Top YouTube's List of Most-Watched Games of 2019

Battle royale game 'PUBG Mobile' and Riot's 'League of Legends' also charted.

Ahead of its annual YouTube Rewind highlight reel, which notes the top trends and biggest moments of the year on the site, the video-sharing platform unveiled its most watched video games list on Thursday morning.

Family-friendly block building game Minecraft took the top position, with the Microsoft title experiencing a resurgence in viewership since YouTube creator Felix Kjellberg — otherwise known as PewDiePie — shared a video featuring the game with his 102 million subscribers in June.

Epic Games battle royale phenomenon Fortnite, which has eclipsed Facebook as the preferred social platform of tweens and generated more digital revenue last year than any game in history, secured the No. 2 slot. This was followed by the reliably-popular Grand Theft Auto from Rockstar Games, which first launched in 2013.

Fortnite competitor and fellow battle royale game PUBG Mobile, which has amassed $860 million in global revenue this year, came in at No. 6, while action title League of Legends rolled in at No. 7 on the list.

View the entire list below.

1. Minecraft

2. Fortnite

3. Grand Theft Auto

4. Garena Free Fire

5. Roblox

6. PUBG MOBILE

7. League of Legends

8. PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds

9. Brawl Stars

10. Mobile Legends: Bang Bang

Alongside this list, the top trending videos, rising creators and more will be revealed in the upcoming YouTube Rewind video.

In a brief teaser tweet, the official YouTube account implied a reference to past criticisms of the video and indicated that this year's offering will be "something different, for real."