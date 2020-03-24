'Minecraft' Makes Educational Content Free Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

As schools around the globe shut their doors to help fight the outbreak, the long-running video game is offering lessons exploring topics from human anatomy to astronomy to history and beyond.

To aid educators worldwide who have shifted to online teaching amidst the coronavirus pandemic and quarantine, Minecraft is offering up a number of lessons from its Education Edition for free.

"Educators around the world are doing everything they can to provide digital lessons for the half a billion students who are out of school due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This is not an easy task and we want to do our part to help keep young minds sharp and stimulated," Minecraft announced in a blog post Tuesday. COVID-19 is the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

Some of the content available allows players to "tour the International Space Station or even explore the inside of a human eye," while 10 user-created worlds with educational value (focusing on topics such as renewable energy or Greek history) have also been made available for free.

Originally launched in 2016, Minecraft: Education Edition was specifically designed by Mojang Studios and Xbox Game Studios to be used in classrooms.

The educational content is available to download for free through Minecraft's in-game store though June 30.