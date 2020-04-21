'Minecraft' Partners With United Nations for COVID-19 PSA Campaign

The videos will share guidelines from the World Health Organization about handwashing and social distancing.

Sandbox video game Minecraft has teamed with the United Nations for a PSA campaign that aims to spread helpful information and health tips amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In an official blog post on Tuesday, a spokesperson from the game’s Swedish developer wrote, “At Mojang, we find that distributing factual information is incredibly important, as that information will help people make informed decisions, which in turn may save lives. One thing we’re doing to help is teaming up with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and their partner, Heart17. Together, we’ll spread the word under the banner of #TomorrowTogether.”

The blog post noted that over the next week or so, Minecraft’s social media channels will be devoted to sharing crucial health advice derived from the World Health Organization’s safety recommendations. There will be three videos in the campaign that replay guidelines about practices such as handwashing and social distancing.

"So if you suddenly come across a Creeper asking you to wash your hands, don’t worry: their agenda has not permanently changed," the blog post continued. “In the game, they still want nothing more than to get cozy with you and proceed to blow up. But in our social channels, and for the time being, they also want to help put an end to the pandemic."

The PSAs will be posted to the Minecraft Twitter account, where the hashtag #BLOCKCOVID19 — a reference to the game's blocky terrain, as well as the disease caused by the novel coronavirus — will be used.