'Minecraft' Bedrock Update Offering Cross-Platform Play Lands on Playstation 4

Set to go live on Tuesday, the free update initiates cross-platform play on the PS4 console for the first time.

Coinciding with the holiday season, Microsoft's popular block-building game Minecraft has landed a cross-platform play update for Playstation 4 players.

Set to go live on Tuesday, the free Minecraft Bedrock update initiates cross-platform play on the PS4 console for the first time. Prior to this update, PS4 players could only play the game with other users on the same console.

Among the additional platforms that already support cross-play are Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Windows 10, Gear VR, iOs and Android mobile devices.

The update will install automatically and ensure that all in-game purchases and saved progress will carry forward.

In addition to cross-platform play, PS4 players will be granted access to the Minecraft Marketplace where they can explore community creations such as skins, hand-crafted worlds, mini-games, mash up packs and custom-made maps.

Minecraft, which topped YouTube Rewind's list of most watched games this year, is currently available on 20 platforms.

Globally, the Minecraft Bedrock update will be available on Dec. 10 at 8 a.m. PT.