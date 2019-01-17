Free Workout Classes With Tracy Anderson Celebrate Minnie Mouse-Themed Activewear Line

New York-based athleisure brand Terez is set to release women's and girls clothes in celebration of the Disney character's 90th anniversary this year.

In an early celebration of next Tuesday's National Polka Dot Day and this year's 90th anniversary of Minnie Mouse (the flirty, polka dot-donning character created by Walt Disney and Ub Iwerks), New York-based athleisure-wear brand Terez and Disney will be hosting a Minnie-inspired dance workout this weekend, led by Gwyneth Paltrow's fitness guru Tracy Anderson.

Two classes will be held at at Westfield Century City on Saturday, and spots are free. Attendees will have the opportunity to work out with Anderson, whose studios in both Studio City and Brentwood are regularly home to Hollywood stars like Jennifer Lopez, Tracee Ellis Ross and Victoria Beckham — all devotees of Anderson's blend of dance cardio sequences with a focus on muscular structure movements.

"Disney chose Tracy to teach her signature high-energy, dance cardio class for the Minnie-inspired workout in order to encourage attendees to have fun and celebrate the bold and lively spirit of #MinnieStyle in light of her 90th anniversary," a Disney representative told The Hollywood Reporter. Attendees will also be the first to shop Terez’s new Minnie Mouse-themed collection (a follow-up to the brand's Mickey Mouse-themed line that launched in October). The new line of women’s and girl’s leggings, T-shirts and sweatshirts ($52 to $120) are decorated with Minnie Mouse patterns and polka dots.

Known for her love of polka dots and bold patterns, Minnie has served as a muse for fashion designers, artists and fans around the globe, and Disney has collaborated on themed collections with everyone from Christopher Kane and Lacoste, to Kate Spade and Coach. In celebration of this milestone anniversary, milliner Gigi Burris, Torrid, Happy Feet, Pandora Jewelry, Crocs and Jewelmark will also release Minnie-inspired capsule collections next week.

"Minnie Mouse represents our philosophy in such a unique and powerful way," said Zara Terez Tisch, founder and CEO of Terez. "We've infused our new Minnie collection with her infectious energy, creating styles that are distinctive and playful, and also very wearable. Ultimately, we want them to make you smile."

Meanwhile, at Saturday's Westfield event, Los Angeles company Pressed Juicery will be rolling out new limited-edition, Minnie-inspired juices: Pineapple Greens and Dragon Fruit Punch. Custom seed pouches, showcasing Minnie’s love of gardening and inspired by vintage Minnie Mouse seed packets from the 1970s, and a special edition cooler bag will also be available for purchase at launch; in February, a reusable glass water bottle and a commemorative pin will be added to the offerings.

The 13-piece Terez x Disney featuring Minnie collection will be available at Terez.com beginning Friday, while the juices will be at all Pressed Juicery locations nationwide and Pressedjuicery.com starting Tuesday.

Sign up in advance for classes (held at 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. this Saturday) by emailing CP.Special.Events@Disney.com