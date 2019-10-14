MIPCOM: Ad-Backed Streamer Tubi to Launch in U.K. Next Year

The company, in which Lionsgate and MGM are investors, also announced a new kids service, Tubi Kids, which will launch on Oct. 21.

Ad-supported video-on-demand service Tubi is coming to the U.K.

The AVOD group, which counts MGM and Lionsgate among its backers, will bow in Britain in early 2020, Tubi CEO Farhad Massoudi announced at MIPCOM on Monday. The country will be the first in a “rapid international expansion” for the company, he said.

Tubi is currently available only in the U.S. and Canada. The group claims to be the world's largest AVOD service, with a total of 132 million hours of content streamed on its platform in September, a 40 percent increase over four months earlier.

Tubi, which has an online library of more than 15,000 film and TV titles, is backed by Foundation Capital, Cota Capital, Jump Capital, and Danhua Capital, as well as strategic investors MGM, Lionsgate, and TEGNA Ventures.

Tubi also announced it was bowing a new kids service, Tubi Kids, on Oct. 21. The company said the service would bow with a library of more than 1,200 movies and TV titles representing over 5,000 hours of content, including such films as How to Train Your Dragon and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows and kids series such as Sonic the Hedgehog, Strawberry Shortcake and Paddington Bear.

Tubi said it will not allow any targeted advertising on its kids platform.

