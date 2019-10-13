MIPCOM: Alibaba Boards 'Stan Lee's Superhero Kindergarten'

The Chinese giant will co-produce the Arnold Schwarznegger-starring series for its Youku platform.

Stan Lee's Superhero Kindergarten has a new sidekick. China's e-commerce giant Alibaba Group has signed on to co-produce the Arnold Schwarzenegger-starring animated series, for its Youku streaming platform.

The series is backed by kids media and licensing company Genius Brands, which world premiered and launched sales of the show at MIPCOM's children's programming weekend MIPJr.

“Youku is one of the most innovative media platforms in the world with an unparalleled ability to integrate entertainment and commerce,” said Genius Brands CEO Andy Heyward. “We look forward to collaborating with Youku to create a high-quality program in the preschool space that will resonate with a global audience.”

“With Youku’s platform and technology, we are excited to help the program reach hundreds of millions of families in China and partner with Genius Brands to create this inspiring story for children around the world,” added Youku Kids' general manager Aaron Liao. "We believe by combining Mr. Stan Lee's amazing storytelling skill and Youku Kids strong operational skill in China we can make it a global success.”

Schwarzenegger voices a former superhero-turned-teacher that takes over a classroom of super-kids.

The series is co-produced by Lee's POW! Entertainment and Schwarzenegger's Oak Productions. Deadpool co-creator Fabian Nicieza is scripting.