MIPCOM: BBC, RTL Join 'The Investigation' From 'Mindhunter' Director

The Scandinavian limited series, from Oscar-nominated director Tobias Lindholm, examines the true tale of the murder of Swedish journalist Kim Wall, who disappeared after boarding the entrepreneur Peter Madsen's midget submarine.

The BBC and German network RTL have acquired The Investigation, a Scandinavian crime drama from Tobias Lindholm, the Danish director whose credits include Netflix's Mindhunter and Oscar-nominated dramas A War (which he wrote and directed) and The Hunt (on which he was the screenwriter).

Lindholm wrote and directed The Investigation, a six-part limited series following the true tale of the murder investigation into the killing of Kim Wall, a Swedish freelance journalist who disappeared in August 2017 after boarding a midget submarine with its inventor, the entrepreneur Peter Madsen.

The crime generated headlines worldwide, particularly after parts of Wall's dismembered body were found washed up on a beach nearby. Madsen was charged with her murder.

Lindholm's limited series follows Jens Moller (Borgen actor Soren Malling), the Copenhagen homicide detective charged with investigating the murder. Frequent Lindholm collaborator Pilou Asbaek (Game of Thrones) co-stars as prosecutor Jakob Buch-Jepsen, with Pernilla August (Star Wars) and Rolf Lassgard (A Man Called Ove) playing Kim Wall’s parents.

Fremantle subsidiary Miso Film is producing the series together with Outline Film for Danish channel TV 2, Sweden's SVT and Scandinavian outlet Viaplay. The series is currently shooting in Denmark.

The pre-sales to the BBC and RTL bode well for the show ahead of its market debut at Mipcom in Cannes next week, where Fremantle will be presenting The Investigation to international buyers.



