MIPCOM: Sky Comedy 'Brassic' Sells to France, Australia

ITV Studios Global Entertainment racked up sales in five major territories for the working-class laffer from 'Misfits' star Joe Gilgun and 'Shameless' writer Danny Brocklehurst.

Comedy can be a tough sell internationally, but Sky has landed the punchline for its British laffer Brassic, which has been picked up by several major territories ahead of international television market MIPCOM next week.

France's Canal+, ABC in Australia, Canadian public broadcaster the CBC, New Zealand's Rialto and Comunidad Film in Spain all jumped on the working-class comedy, created by Misfits actor Joe Gilgun and Shameless writer Danny Brocklehurst. ITV Studios Global Entertainment is selling the series worldwide.

Produced by Calamity Films, whose feature output includes awards contender Judy, Brassic follows a group of British working-class friends dealing with mental health issues, crime and punishment and the day-to-day scramble to survive.

The first season of Brassic bowed on Sky in the U.K. in August. It's premiere episode drew a 7-day cumulative audience of 1.65 million, making it Sky's biggest original comedy series launch since 2012. Sky has already ordered a second season.

Gilgun stars in the series alongside Michelle Keegan, Damien Molony, Aaron Heffernan, Parth Thakerar, Ruth Sheen and Ryan Sampson.

