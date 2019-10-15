MIPCOM: Facebook Watch Unveils Slate of Short-Form European Shows

'Man vs. Food' star Adam Richman is among the stars of the 23 new shows coming from partners in the U.K., France, Italy, Germany and Spain.

Facebook on Tuesday unveiled a partnership with a number of European publishers for its Facebook Watch short-form platform and unveiled 23 new shows from the continent.

The service is set to launch across the U.K., France, Germany, Spain and Italy, and has teamed with content developers in each country to produce programming, which Facebook will fund and have an exclusivity window on while giving publishers creative control.

Announced at MIPCOM, Facebook has signed up with popular entertainment website Ladbible, soccer website Copa90 and lifestyle brand Tasemade in the U.K., each making three shows, including Ladbible's Beasted with world's strongest man winner Eddie Hall and Copa90's Matchday Meals with Man v. Food star Adam Richman.

In Germany, Facebook has partnered with Burda, Brut. in France, Ciaopeople in Italy and Spain’s 2bTube on a variety of non-scripted and scripted formats.

Also unveiled at MIPCOM, Facebook has inked a deal with M6 that will see the French broadcaster place spin-off programming from some of its hit shows – including Le Meilleur Pâtissier, Zone Interdite and Les Princes et Les Princesses de L’amour – on Facebook Watch. A similar deal was made with German TV giant ProSiebenSat.1 in June.

“We want Watch to be a place where anyone, anywhere, can find the videos they care about," said Facebook’s head of content strategy Matthew Henick. "And as video continues to find prominence on social media, we want to further our work with publishers and help them reach more people, engage their audiences more deeply, and build sustainable businesses."