MIPCOM: Starz's 'Vida', Hulu's 'The Bravest Knight' Among Diversity Award Winners

British series 'Jerk' and Israeli non-scripted show 'Transkids' are also among the series honored at the awards show celebrating small-screen diversity.

Starz's Latino drama Vida and Hulu's LGBTQ-friendly children's series The Bravest Knight are among the big winners of the Diversity TV Excellence Awards, handed out at the MIPCOM TV market in Cannes Monday night.

Tanya Saracho's Spanglish series Vida, about a pair of grown-up sisters (Mishel Prada and Melissa Barrera) who return to their East Los Angeles home after the death of their mother, only to discover they didn't know her nearly as well as they thought, won the top prize for best scripted series in the representation of LGBTQ+ category.

Hulu's The Bravest Knight, the story of a gay couple —Sir Cedric and his husband Prince Andrew, voiced by T.R. Knight and Wilson Cruz — whose daughter Nia (A Wrinkle in Time‘s Storm Reid) wants to become a brave knight just like her dad, took the excellence award for kids programming.

Jerk, the BBC3 comedy starring Tim Renkow as an American stand-up comedian with cerebral palsy, picked up the inaugural excellence award for representation of disability. Nigerian drama Isoken won the excellence award for representation of race and ethnicity.

On the non-scripted side, Israeli documentary series Transkids took the excellency prize in the LGBTQ+ category, the disability honor went to Spanish format If There’s Room for Two, and the excellence award for best representation of race and ethnic diversity went to the Breaking the Taboo – Racism and Resistance from Brazil's Globosat.

The 3rd annual Diversity TV Excellence Awards, which honor work championing and promoting diverse and inclusive content that can make an impact on a wide audience, were handed out at the Carlton Hotel in Cannes Monday night. The MIPCOM market runs through Thursday.



